6ix9ine's Girlfriend Yailin La Más Viral Arrested After Assaulting Him on Video

When he spoke with authorities, 6ix9ine said he had been arguing with her throughout the day when things got physical. He accused her of kicking the sideview mirror on his Bentley and breaking the windshield using a ground stake. He showed officers videos of the fight, including one clip where she pulled on his hair. She was eventually taken away in handcuffs. She was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, witness tampering, and felony criminal mischief. Officers said that she was upset with him after he allegedly refused to give back her passport and money.

In a separate video circulating on social media, she was also seen threatening 6ix9ine with a knife. Per Marca, he apparently released the videos after he was accused of being physically abusive toward her. "Yailin is not well, she needs help," he said in Spanish during an Instagram Live. "Yailin was loved, she was cared for. I'm on probation, I would never lay my hands on a woman. I'm not here to create gossip, I'm here to clear my name and ask that this matter be dealt with responsibly."