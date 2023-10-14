6ix9ine Arrested In Dominican Republic For Allegedly Assaulting Producer Over Girlfriend

6ix9ine was reportedly arrested in the Dominican Republic.

According to Felix Portes, a criminal lawyer in the Dominican Republic, the Brooklyn rapper was arrested while trying to leave the country on a private plane over an alleged assault. 6ix9ine and his crew are accused of assaulting two producers over an incident involving his girlfriend.

On Friday, Portes took to Instagram to reveal that 6ix9ine was put on "migration alert" and that his whereabouts are "unknown."

"Trying to leave the country on a private plane, Tekashi 69 turned out to have MIGRATION ALERT," Portes wrote. "His trip was aborted. The popular artist is on the run, his whereabouts unknown since there is an arrest warrant issued for beatings and injuries and threats."