ADÉLA Slams Fans for Tearing Down Rachel Chinouriri's Posters

Key Takeaways
- ADÉLA condemned fans who tore down Rachel Chinouriri’s London album posters to reveal her own, urging them to respect the money and work behind another artist’s promotion.
- She stressed that gaining exposure is already difficult, “ESPECIALLY as a Black woman,” while Chinouriri said the incident undermined 10 years of work proving herself in pop.
- Fans later found more of Chinouriri’s posters and shared encouragement ahead of I Think I Spoke Too Soon, due Oct. 16 via Parlophone.
ADÉLA is still riding the highs of her debut album PRIMA, which dropped this past September. But she’s not interested in bringing anyone down on her way up to the top.
The Slovakian pop newcomer is all about empowering women. Such is evident on her breakthrough single “Ain’t in LA,” on which she sings, “Maybe tonight, we don't gotta run away. It's all a lie, the baddest b*tches ain't in LA.”
In various cities, her team has set up posters referencing the lyrics. Some of the posters have read “The baddest b*tches are in Austin” or “The baddest b*tches are in London.”
In the lattermost city, an ADÉLA fan posted videos tearing down promotional posters installed by Rachel Chinouriri’s team to promote her upcoming sophomore album I Think I Spoke Too Soon. ADÉLA’s posters were underneath, and the fan wanted to get pictures with the signs. This was brought to ADÉLA’s attention, and she shut the behavior down.
“i have just redownloaded tik tok + ig and came across this way too late but u guys this is so f**king ass. please don't do this,” ADÉLA wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story. “don't take ppl's posters down. promotion costs money, rachel's posters cost money, they deserve to be up and seen. it's alr hard enough to make sure ur art gets out there & is heard... ESPECIALLY as a black woman.”
Chinouriri herself had come across the videos days before ADÉLA took to Instagram. She admitted it was difficult to see. “It’s tough enough for black artists in pop to get exposure but ripping down a poster I paid a lot of money and put 10 years of hard work convincing people I’m good enough for this marketing…is just quite mean and makes me pretty sad right now,” Chinouriri wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
But in the days since, fans have found more of Chinouriri’s posters, and offered her words of encouragement ahead of the album.
I Think I Spoke Too Soon is out Friday, Oct. 16 via Parlophone.