ADÉLA Slams Fans for Tearing Down Rachel Chinouriri's Posters

ADÉLA is still riding the highs of her debut album PRIMA, which dropped this past September. But she’s not interested in bringing anyone down on her way up to the top.

The Slovakian pop newcomer is all about empowering women. Such is evident on her breakthrough single “Ain’t in LA,” on which she sings, “Maybe tonight, we don't gotta run away. It's all a lie, the baddest b*tches ain't in LA.”

In various cities, her team has set up posters referencing the lyrics. Some of the posters have read “The baddest b*tches are in Austin” or “The baddest b*tches are in London.”

In the lattermost city, an ADÉLA fan posted videos tearing down promotional posters installed by Rachel Chinouriri’s team to promote her upcoming sophomore album I Think I Spoke Too Soon. ADÉLA’s posters were underneath, and the fan wanted to get pictures with the signs. This was brought to ADÉLA’s attention, and she shut the behavior down.

“i have just redownloaded tik tok + ig and came across this way too late but u guys this is so f**king ass. please don't do this,” ADÉLA wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story. “don't take ppl's posters down. promotion costs money, rachel's posters cost money, they deserve to be up and seen. it's alr hard enough to make sure ur art gets out there & is heard... ESPECIALLY as a black woman.”