Lil Uzi Vert has returned with a new song titled "NFL," which stands for "Never Fall in Luv." Uzi also dropped off a video for the track.

On the song, Uzi reflects on avoiding love by denouncing relationships and redirecting that energy to himself and his team.

"Fuck with me, oh, you don't like me? What the verdict? (Verdict) / What up? Yeah, Lil Uzi, Lil Uzi Verty (Verty) / Yeah, bustin' my phone out my pocket, I better have my .30 (.30) / Yeah, I got my chopper on me, any momеnts I'm sturdy (Sturdy) / Yeah, if he wanna talk about me, I don't hopе that he word it (Word it)," Uzi raps.

In the music video for "NFL," which was directed by Be El Be, Baby Pluto enjoys a meal before taking a stroll down a street in another scene. They eventually find themselves rapping in front of a car smashed by an asteroid while footage of them performing live flashes across the screen.