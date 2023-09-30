Lil Uzi Vert has returned with a new song titled "NFL," which stands for "Never Fall in Luv." Uzi also dropped off a video for the track.
On the song, Uzi reflects on avoiding love by denouncing relationships and redirecting that energy to himself and his team.
"Fuck with me, oh, you don't like me? What the verdict? (Verdict) / What up? Yeah, Lil Uzi, Lil Uzi Verty (Verty) / Yeah, bustin' my phone out my pocket, I better have my .30 (.30) / Yeah, I got my chopper on me, any momеnts I'm sturdy (Sturdy) / Yeah, if he wanna talk about me, I don't hopе that he word it (Word it)," Uzi raps.
In the music video for "NFL," which was directed by Be El Be, Baby Pluto enjoys a meal before taking a stroll down a street in another scene. They eventually find themselves rapping in front of a car smashed by an asteroid while footage of them performing live flashes across the screen.
Uzi first previewed the song earlier this week with a pair of snippets on thier Instagram Stories. It's unclear if the song will appear on Uzi's Luv Is Rage 3 project. In July, the Philly native spoke on the arrival of the upcoming tape while also taking accountability for "lying" when it comes to release dates.
"Oh yeah, that's coming," Uzi said. "Um, not too long. Probably, like... Honestly, I know I usually be lying, but a couple of months."
Uzi's last project came in June when they dropped the highly anticipated Pink Tape. The album has 26 tracks and saw Uzi covering a range of sonic spaces, including a take on the System of a Down hit “Chop Suey!” and a second collaboration with Bring Me the Horizon.
Pink Tape was a success as it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart moving 167,000 album-equivalent units. The coveted chart position gave Uzi the first hip-hop album to go No. 1 in 2023.