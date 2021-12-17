6LACK returns with his first solo material of 2021 in the form of two new singles.

“Rent Free” finds the Atlanta R&B artist reflecting on the past year. “Been through a lot this year/Had to pay the price this year,” he sings. “All the wrongs and the rights this year/Got me looking at my life this year/Like I really got to make things clear.”

Clocking in at just one minute and 30 seconds, “By Any Means” doubles as an interlude of sorts, with 6LACK sing-rapping, “Just a young n***a with a gold grill/Can’t believe I really made a whole mil/Then a whole mil, then some more mils, then some more mils.”

Since dropping the six-track EP 6pc Hot in June 2020, 6LACK has continued his momentum by delivering an endless array of features. After earning a No. 3 debut on the Hot 100 alongside Lil Tjay for the New York rapper’s hit single “Calling My Phone,” 6LACK has contributed scene-stealing guest spots on some of the year’s best albums, including J. Cole’s The Off-Season and Isaiah Rashad’s The House Is Burning.

