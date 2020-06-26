6lack has just unleashed his latest EP 6pc Hot which he has been teasing for the last few weeks now. The EP features the previously released "Float" that dropped on his birthday this past Wednesday, and "ATL Freestyle" which he released along with visuals and an emotional note following the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

"Nothing ever prepares you for how to feel when you're constantly faced with the last dying breaths of black people, my people, on your television or phone screens every single day," 6lack said. "To be black in America is to be aware that I'm valued less by some of the people in this country."

"Know My Rights" featuring fellow Atlanta native Lil Baby looks to be a highlight on the tape, with both artists trading bars in their respective verses. 6lack also included special promotional material in the rollout for this EP by launching his own brand of hot sauce called 600 Degrees.

Prior to the release of the EP, 6lack also sent out scratch-off cards that would reveal the tracklist of the tape as a creative way to market it, with winners looking to possibly receive something off a winning ticket.

6lack has remained relatively quiet following the release of his 2018 album East Atlanta Love Letter. Besides popping up on various different albums since then, this is one of the first solo offerings that he is providing, and for his loyal fan base this is welcome material.

You can stream 6lack's new 6pc Hot EP down below.