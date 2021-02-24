Following his release from prison, Tekashi 6ix9ine had a flurry of activity that included a new album. But he vanished as quickly as he returned. In a lengthy Instagram post, the controversial rapper explained the reason for his self-imposed hiatus. According to him, it was his weight gain that pushed him out of the spotlight.

“SO the real reason I LEFT Instagram and MUSIC for 6 months is because In September I was the biggest I ever got,” he wrote on Tuesday, alongside a series of photos and videos that showed him looking quite different than how he usually looks. “I weighed 204 pounds and I was kinda going through a lot in life and I was just constantly eating and eating… I told myself to put the music to the side and focus on myself and here I am today 60 pounds lighter at 140.”

The release of 6ix9ine’s TattleTales album was somewhat overshadowed by its poor commercial performance, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart. After he dropped the record, he was reportedly treated for an overdose of caffeine and hydroxycut, a weight loss supplement.

“IN LIFE everyone needs a break, in the chaos of everything that is going on in your life, tell yourself 'I control what happens in my life' do NOT let anyone tell you that things you want it’s not possible, that’s FALSE," he continued in the post. "YOU WANT IT GO GET IT ! OWN THAT SHIT ! I AM AND FOREVER WILL BE THE KING OF NEW YORK CHECK THE FUCKING STATS !!!!!!"

Tekashi recently returned with the release of “ZAZA,” his first new track of 2021. The video for the song included a video of an incident in which he appeared to run up on Meek Mill, although Meek has disputed that’s how it went down. “We did not run into each other I was getting in my car he just popped out,” Meek said.