Controversial rapper 6ix9ine is back with a music video for his new song “ZAZA” after releasing his second studio album TattleTales last September.

Featuring his intense and grating delivery over a bass-heavy beat, the song is reminiscent of his breakthrough tracks such as “Gummo.” The video, meanwhile, features him and a group of friends dancing as he sports a new bearded look. In a post on Instagram upon sharing the video, 6ix9ine appeared to call out other rappers dissing him. “All these rappers got my name in they mouth but when they me in real life they got every excuse in the world,” he wrote.

He also included a clip of the Meek Mill incident in the video, dubbing it over with, “It was at this moment he knew he fucked up.” 6ix9ine and Meek haven’t exactly been friendly, but their relationship with one another became a full-blown beef last year. After trading shots over social media, their issues finally manifested outside of the internet last week when the two encountered each other in a parking garage on Valentine’s Day weekend.

In a video posted by 6ix9ine on Twitter, the rainbow-haired rapper can be heard repeatedly calling Meek a “pussy.” He claimed that Meek has a security guard who is actually a police officer. Meek, meanwhile, said that 6ix9ine “waited outside the club for me.” In a since-deleted Instagram post, he claimed he spat on 6ix9ine. “We did not run into each other I was getting in my car he just popped out,” he said. “He tryna get something locked up no cap lol.”

Watch 6ix9ine’s “ZAZA” video above.