6ix9ine has returned to social media to troll once again.

The rainbow-haired rapper took to social media to attack Lil Reese, who was shot yesterday in a Chicago parking lot. Reese was sent to the hospital in critical condition, but it has since been reported that he is alive and stable. Regardless, this tragedy didn’t stop 6ix9ine from picking apart the rapper, and kicking him while he’s down. “Lil Tim out here wildin,’” he commented below a DJ Akademiks Instagram post. 6ix9ine was referencing Lul Tim, a Quando Rondo affiliate who was recently arrested for his involvement in King Von’s death.

“How he got shot before Quando,” 6ix9ine commented on a separate post, escalating the trolling dynamic. “Pray for him,” he wrote on Instagram with a sarcastic crying emoji. “He stole the wrong person car today!” It now appears the volatile MC shared a GoFundMe for Lil Reese, but not in a kind or compassionate way. “HELP REESE BUY A CAR” the caption read, with a $2,000 goal attached to it.



Prior to this, 6ix9ine has been relatively tame online. The rapper has quietly been dealing with multiple lawsuits behind the scenes, including with the security company Metropolitan Patrol, who claimed that the “GOOBA” emcee stiffed his own security detail out of payments. The company says their security guards over $75k for their round-the-clock protection of the rapper, who has maintained 24-hour security since he was released from prison last year.

His feud with Lil Reese has also been ongoing. The rappers recently traded shots on Instagram live back in February, with Lil Reese’s friend calling 6ix9ine “too internet” and “too disrespectful,” among other things.

Lil Reese’s friend may have had a point. The situation with Lil Reese is incredibly serious, and should be treated as such by everyone. Maybe 6ix9ine should just stick to selling his bizarre NFTs.