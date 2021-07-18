Several months after saying he’d be interested in doing a Verzuz battle with The Game, it appears that 50 Cent has changed his mind.

While celebrating the premiere of his new show Power Book III: Raising Kanan, 50 was asked about Verzuz and admitted he isn’t into it. “A Verzuz battle? Probably not,” 50 said. “We back outside. That was something that happened during the pandemic when we was stuck in the house. Now that we back outside, there’s other things to do. We supposed to be creating new history, not being back there.”

The change of heart comes eight months after 50 revealed that he was open to doing a Verzuz with fellow G-Unit member The Game.

“Maybe Game,” 50 said when asked about a potential Verzuz battle. “Okay, look. He can’t play no records with my voice on ‘em.”

50 went on to tell Big Boy that a head-to-head matchup with The Game would be interesting because he knows the rapper has a lot of hits.

“As much as we argued and fought in the early stages I would rather see him benefit from the momentum than someone else,” 50 said. “He’ll still be part of G-Unit and is going to be a part of the legacy overall. Even if you just want to concentrate on the break-up.”