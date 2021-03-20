It was only a matter of time before 50 Cent gave his two cents once Saweetie confirmed that she and Quavo have broken up after over two years together.

On Friday, 50 posted a photo of Quavo with a caption that read, “Bitch! you went where, and said what to who? oh no you gotta go call you a Uber. LOL.”

It’s unclear what his comment is in reference to.

While Saweetie doesn’t explicitly say what the cause of their split was, she appears to suggest that infidelity played a part. “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women,” she wrote. Quavo has since addressed her tweet, claiming that she was “not the woman I thought you were.”

Saweetie simply replied back, saying, “Take care.”

Saweetie came to Quavo’s defense when he was suspected of cheating in November. “Quit spreading that fake news before y’all get Quavo ass in trouble cuz I don’t play that shit,” she wrote on Twitter.

Rumors arose when comedian Gerald Huston asked Quavo if he was still involved with Lil Wayne’s daughter in the Instagram Live comments during the Verzuz battle between Gucci Mane and Jeezy. In a tweet that has since been deleted, Quavo issued a denial, writing, “Internet Crazy Man. Not Weezy Daughter No!,” along with a snowflake emoji​​​​​​.