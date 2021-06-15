Big Meech just got his prison sentence reduced, and 50 Cent is one of the first to share his excitement.

As initially reported by AllHipHop, Meech’s sentence was reduced from 360 months to 324 months—for a total of three years—by U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson. Meech—whose real name is Demetrius Flenory—was initially convicted of running a nationwide Continual Criminal Enterprise and has since served 16 years without any real incident.

“YES 😆 Now you know this BMF show is gonna 💣💨Blow everything off the fucking TV, the real shit different,” 50 wrote on Instagram. “🚦Green Light Gang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #bottlerover.”

During his time behind bars, Meech has earned a GED, completed classes for health awareness, money management, and parenting, and also finished a 24-month special management program.

While initially set to come home from Sheridan FCI in Oregon on November 25, 2031, with this week’s news, he will now be released in 2028, thanks to sentence reduction USSG amendments 782 and 788, which AHH writes “revised the drug quantity and chemical quantity tables for all drug offenses.”

Last year, a source told AHH that Meech was looking to change the “BMF” acronym for Black Mafia Family to stand for “Build More Families,” in an effort to reflect his new life direction.