40 Cal’s daughter, Saniyya Dennis, has been missing for almost a week, and now the Harlem rapper is asking for help in finding her.

“My daughter Saniyya is missing out of Buffalo State College,” he wrote on Instagram recently. “Anyone with any helpful info hit my dm , any other matters respectfully don’t contact me!, $10,000 for any info that connect.”

Dennis went missing from SUNY Buffalo State College on April 24 at around 11 p.m. and was last seen leaving her campus dorm. “I’m very concerned about Saniyya,” her mom, Latisha Dennis, told WGRZ-TV. “We just want our daughter back. We love her and miss her very much, and this is really hard.”

When speaking with the news outlet, 40 Cal also offered the reward. “I’m offering a reward out of my own money, $10,000, $20,000, whatever. I swear I’ll pay, just give details. You don’t even have to tell your name, just details that connect. I swear I’ll pay you, I just want to get my daughter back, that’s it.” he said.

A native of the Bronx, Saniyya is in her sophomore year, where she’s studying engineering and is an honor student. Surveillance footage from an elevator in her residence hall shows that she was last seen on Saturday, and police say they have information about “which way she left campus, but that hasn’t led to any substantive leads,” per WGRZ.

However, because of COVID-19 guidelines, students live alone, without roommates, so her friends didn’t know where Saniyya was headed. According to police, the way she left her dorm wasn’t suspicious, and there’s nothing to suggest that this is a criminal investigation.