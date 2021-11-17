21 Savage has partnered with Financial tech company Chime for the second year of his Bank Account Financial Literacy Campaign.

21 and his Leading By Example foundation have once again teamed up with Chime to educate students across the country on the importance of financial literacy, with a focus on kids in grades 9-12. Upon completing the six-course online program, students will be invited to apply for one of the 100 $1,000 Bank Account Program scholarships. 21 and Chime launched the first year of the program in October, 2020.

To coincide with the launch of the campaign’s second year, Chime released a new promo narrated by 21 to advertise the program. “Growing up in Atlanta, the hustling energy just rub off on you,” 21 says in the promo. “Financial literacy is important because that’s one of the main things that you need to operate and be successful as an adult. I just wanted to come up with something that could kids have some understanding of what to do with that money.”

Earlier this month, Chime, 21’s Leading by Example, and Project Backboard unveiled a newly refurbished basketball court at Parkway-Wabash Park. “Basketball created space for me in my childhood to compete, learn comradery, and simply escape the challenges of everyday life,” explained 21 Savage. “I am hoping this court will allow kids in Zone 6 to do the same. When I started my foundation, Leading by Example, I was determined to remove barriers for the next generation of Atlanta because my success is shared with my community who consistently support and inspire me.”

Watch the promo above, and learn more about the campaign by heading here.