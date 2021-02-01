Following his June 2020 EP, Charly, New York City legend Max B is back with "Bad To Tha Bone", his new single featuring UK rapper Giggs.

The currently incarcerated Max B—who recently had his 75-year sentence for conspiracy to murder reduced and could well be released this year—has always been known for his unexpected creative choices, particularly his use of experimental and atmospheric beats. But few could have predicted he'd team up with Peckham's own Giggs. Best of all, it turns out the two rappers work incredibly well together.

Produced by Paul Couture (who also created the beats for Max's 2019 EP, House Money), "Bad To Tha Bone" is a stone-cold anthem, setting both rhymers' uniquely swaggering flows against a choppy, brass-flecked instrumental and capped off with a hazy hook from Biggavelli.

Listen to "Bad To Tha Bone" above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.