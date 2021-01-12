Yams Day is going down in less than a week.

For the past five years, ASAP Mob has hosted the annual music event in honor of the late ASAP Yams, the collective's co-founder who died on Jan. 18, 2015. Of course, the ongoing global pandemic cast a cloud of uncertainty over the 2021 concert, as some speculated it would either be canceled or would be pushed back from the usual Jan. 18 date.

Well, thankfully for fans, ASAP Mob found a way to keep the tradition going while adhering to the COVID-19 restrictions: It'll be completely virtual this year.

ASAP Mob announced the 2021 event on social media Tuesday, just days after they shared a teaser photo with Yam's mother, Tatianna Paulino. "GOT SOMETHING SPECIAL ON THA WAY," the captioned read, followed by the hashtag #YAMMYGANG."

According to the video announcement, this year's Yams Day will take place on Monday and can be viewed exclusively online. ASAP Rocky also confirmed this years concert will include an awards ceremony called the "Yammys.

ASAP Mob has yet to announce the official line up, but judging by past events, 2021's will not dissappoint. Last year's concert, held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, featured performances by Lil Yachty, Young M.A., Sheck Wes, Pi'erre Bourne, Kenny Beats, Nav, and more.

"I get nervous to see so many people," Paulino told Complex at Yams Day 2020. "I see so many people that really love my son and who were inspired by my son ... I’m so proud to see that he changed so many people’s lives. The culture changed with him. He brought a new chapter for the culture. That’s amazing when I see all those young kids inspired by my son."

Stay tuned as more information about Yams Day 2021 becomes available.