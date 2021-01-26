Over the weekend, a clip from the VH1's 207 show, Signed, started to go viral on social media with people discussing the topic of colorism. This led to Rick Ross, Lenny S., and The-Dream being caught in the crosshairs while people tried to comprehend and raise awareness about the concept.

In the clip, the judges—Ross, Lenny, and The-Dream—praise Just Brittany for her rendition of Rozay's "Aston Martin Music" even though many argued that it wasn't as powerful as Kaiya's take on the song. This resulted in people assuming that Just Brittany caught the judges' attention because of her complexion.

The resurfacing of this clip prompted The-Dream to take to Twitter where he defended himself from these claims.

"I’m completely surprised by even the smallest amount of people that would ever test my Blackness and my love for my people and my culture in everyshade esp. the darkest of u," The-Dream wrote. "I’m not overly surprised. But as much as I’ve done to move women forward through songs and always Being the one that make sure shit looks a certain way."

"I’m sure every director and every artist or person who have saw me work and been around me know exactly how I prefer things. Black ass fuck all the time. With all I’ve done this is what y’all have for me," he continued. "Now me I’m not black enough even though I walked out of labels left 5ms cause race shit."

The-Dream's comments follows contestant Kaiya commenting on the clip and love she's received.

"The resurfacing of the video is so surreal," Kaiya told The Shade Room. "I’m humbled that a lot of people have come out in support of my journey. Colorism is a topic that needs to be discussed wholly and not summed up in one response, but it’s very disheartening to know so many go through this male or female. To pin Black women and men against one another, or make it where some are seen superior is sad. As the years go on, I hope it’s being addressed and rectified in the future."