At this point, it would be hard to think of an artist who hasn't been thrown into the hypothetical Verzuz battle pool. Yet during an appearance on ESPN's Jalen & Jacoby, the platform's co-creator, Swizz Beatz, revealed his dream match-up.

"My dream one...I wanna figure out how to do (Tupac) and (The Notorious B.I.G.) in a way that the people are gon' love it," Swizz said. This prompted Verzuz's other creator, Timbaland, who appeared on the show with Swizz to claim he's already working on this idea.

"I got you on that," Timbaland said to Swizz. "I got the idea. I'ma call you later."

Tupac and Biggie had a storied beef that nearly tore the genre apart. Unfortunately, they were both gunned down before there was a chance to resolve their differences. Yet, Swizz and Timbaland feel there is a way to preserve their respective legacies while also celebrating their catalogs in a non-confrontational way.

This wouldn't be the first time Verzuz served as the setting for two opposition artists either. Jeezy and Gucci Mane put to bed their very real (and often violent) beef by going song-for-song for fans. Also, Brandy and Monica buried the media-produced rift between them on Verzuz.