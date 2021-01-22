Sheff G may have found himself in more legal trouble.

According to court records obtained by the New York Post, the 22-year-old Brooklyn rapper was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop in East Flatbush. Authorities claim Sheff was pulled over after he was seen driving recklessly and without a license plate on E. 42nd Street. NYPD officers then conducted a search on the vehicle and reportedly recovered a loaded .45-caliber Glock. Sheff—legal name Michael Williams—was taken into custody and charged with reckless driving, a license plate display violation, and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Sheff seemingly responded to the arrest in an Instagram story Friday: "Imma live it up to the fullest every single day," he wrote "... NYPD SUCK MY DICK ... Free my dogs. Our success is inevitable."

Image via Instagram/Sheff_G

Sheff's attorney, Mitchell Elman, confirmed to the Post that Sheff was released after posting $35,000 bail.

Complex has reached out to the rapper's team for comment.

The Proud of Me Now rapper, who was previously locked up on weapons-related charges, has been a vocal critic of the NYPD. In a 2020 Vice feature, Sheff spoke about being removed from Rolling Loud's 2019 lineup at the police department's request. The outlet states Sheff and the late Pop Smoke were among five artists whose sets were pulled from the event, after the NYPD warned festival organizers that "if these individuals are allowed to perform, there will be a higher risk of violence."

"That shit was mad discouraging. It made me feel like, 'You know what, [I should] just give up,'" he told Vice, before addressing his 2018 "Panic Pt. 3" video shoot that was shut down by police. "... The police stormed the whole video, [and] stopped everything ... Fuck them, we ain’t doin’ nothin’ illegal."