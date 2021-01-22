Producer Chillpill has enlisted Rico Nasty and Danish singer Soleima for his new song “Lil Bitch,” accompanied by a music video game.

Rico, Soleima, and Chillpill appear in the game, where they attempt to protect the world from lil bitches. The game also gives you a chance to win some money: each week, every high scorer will win $500.

“On the surface level, it's a fun genre-blending idea, almost a tongue in cheek flip on pop culture. On a deeper level, it's really a dark comedy and commentary on the state of the music industry,” Chillpill said in a statement about his inspiration behind the project. Chillpill is known for his work with Panic! At the Disco, Chloe X Halle, and more.

Rico recently released her debut album Nightmare Vacation, which included features from Don Toliver, Gucci Mane, Aminé, Trippie Redd, and standout tracks like “OHFR?,” “Pussy Poppin,” and the “Smack a Bitch Remix.”

Listen to “Lil Bitch” at the top, where you can also play the music video game.