Nyck Caution drops off his latest album, Anywhere But Here.

Caution released the new album on Friday following the premiere of the project's lead single "December 24th," featuring Phony Ppl's Elbee Thrie. While the title may seem like a nod to the holiday season, it's actually an homage to his late father.

"I wrote this song not long after the loss of my dad and it was just my way of writing the story out," Caution explained. "I did the same thing with Capital Steez in the song 'Out of Reach' and I guess that it’s a way for me to deal with trauma in a therapeutic way. It almost gives me some closure and clarity to what happened and having Elbee Thrie on it just made it so beautiful."

Anywhere But Here explores all levels of Caution's personality. The Brooklyn-bred MC gives listeners several flows including the boom-bap style that helped him and his Pro Era collective gain popularity.

Along with Elbee Thrie, Anywhere But Here features Caution's Pro Era brothers Joey Badass and CJ Fly. The album also boasts appearances from GASHI, Denzel Curry, Kota the Friend, and more.

Listen to Nyck Caution's new album Anywhere But Here above.