Ahead of the release of his long-awaited solo debut Anywhere But Here, Pro Era rapper Nyck Caution has dropped the album's intro, "December 24th."

Featuring Elbee Thrie of Phony Ppl and produced by Erick the Architect of Flatbush Zombies, the introspective new track sets the table for Anywhere But Here. The song sees him address the loss of his father, who's birthday is Dec. 24. Reflecting on the grief that he's facing, the heartfelt track is a touching showcase for Caution, who has quickly emerged as one of New York's most interesting storytellers.

The song follows the release of Caution's "Product of My Envrionment," which saw him join forces with Kota the Friend and Erick the Architect. Taking on a very similar tone to that of "December 24th," the song sees all three rappers break down their upbringing. They discuss experimenting with drugs for the first time, and why they decided to start rapping. The song is also taken from Anywhere But Here, which drops Jan. 15 via Pro Era Records and ADA Worldwide.

Anywhere But Here is also set to feature appearances from Pro Era leader Joey Badass, Denzel Curry, Gashi, TheMind, CJ Fly, Maverick Sabre, and Jake Lutrell, among others.

Listen to "December 24th" above.