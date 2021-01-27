Major Lazer delivered its fourth studio album late last year, and Diplo's group has given one of the record's highlights a colorful music video with reggaeton star Paloma Mami.

Taken from Major Lazer's Music Is the Weapon, "QueLoQue" stars Paloma Mami dancing in front of minimal, bright backdrops that range from a blue sky to iridescent spirals. Directed by Sam Hayes and inspired by music video icon Hype Williams, it's just as stripped-back and direct as the song itself. The release comes months after the group dropped its last video, which was for a collaboration with Mr. Eazi, Nicki Minaj, and K4mo titled "Oh My Gawd."

Music Is the Weapon also featured appearances from the likes of Khalid, Skip Marley, J Balvin, and French Montana among others. The album marked the group's first full-length effort in five years, and it would appear the three-piece wants to keep the momentum going in 2021, regardless of mixed reports indicating Music Is the Weapon would be the final Major Lazer album.

Watch the video for "QueLoQue" above.