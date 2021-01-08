Jazmine Sullivan has dropped off her latest project Heaux Tales via RCA Records.

Heaux Tales spans themes of lust, insecurities, betrayal, regret, empowerment, love, and more, with Sullivan pairing the songs with real-life stories chronicled by her friends. The project boasts features from H.E.R., Anderson .Paak, and Ari Lennox, and production from Dev Hynes, Key Wane, DZL, and more.

Prior to Heaux Tales’ arrival, Sullivan dropped off the project cuts “Lost One” and “Pick Up Your Feelings.” Heaux Tales is the Philadelphia singer’s first offering in six years after her 2015 album Reality Show. Before that, she released 2010's Love Me Back and her 2008 debut Fearless.

Jazmine performed songs from Heaux Tales on NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, which can be watched below. The singer will also appear on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 12.