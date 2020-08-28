Jazmine Sullivan has marked her long-awaited return with the emotional ballad “Lost One.”

Written by Sullivan and produced by Dave Watson, Jr., the single focuses on the sadness one feels after a disastrous relationship. “‘Lost One’ is about being careless with someone's heart and having to live in regret from losing them. Loss is all around us, and it's important to cherish the people you love before it's too late,” Sullivan said in a press release.

The song is Sullivan’s first new single in two years and follows "Insecure," her 2017 track with Bryson Triller that was featured in the HBO show from Issa Rae. Her third studio album, Reality Show, dropped back in 2015. The project, which encompassed hits “Let It Burn,” “Forever Don’t Last,’ and “Mascara,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Albums chart, No. 2 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and No. 12 on the Billboard Top 200. Reality Show also earned the singer three Grammy nominations.

Sullivan released her debut album Fearless in 2008, which was nominated for seven Grammys, including Best New Artist. The singer followed Fearless with 2010’s critically acclaimed project Love Me Back. Sullivan has received a total of 12 Grammy nominations since 2009.