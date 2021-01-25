Amanda Bynes turned heads when she revealed that she was diving headfirst into hip-hop. Now, she's poised to get a feature from one of the biggest artists in the game.

On Monday, Lil Uzi Vert let it be known that he's interested in working with the former Nickelodeon star.

"I wanna work with Amanda Bynes," Uzi tweeted before referencing one of her famous catch-phrases. "SHE BETTER HIT THAT AMANDA PLEASEEEEEEE on my shit !"

Last week, Amanda Bynes released a snippet of her upcoming single, "Diamonds," on Instagram.

The snippet gained a lot of attention on social media with fans anxiously waiting for her to drop the full track.

This move might be news to some, but Bynes has been dabbling in the rap scene for a while. In 2013, Waka Flocka Flame told TMZ that he talks to Bynes often. At the time, he was helping her plan out her first project and was even set to produce a track titled "Shots." He also let it be known that this isn't a wavering hobby sparked by her documented struggle with mental health.

"Not at all. She has it all together to me," Flocka said when asked about her mental health. "She is cool as hell and ready for the rap world. I think she is going to kill the game."