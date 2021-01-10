It’s been nearly two years since Lil Nas X first blessed the world with his singular hit “Old Town Road,” and the song is still breaking records.

According to Billboard, the remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus has become the highest certified song ever by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), reaching 14-times platinum status in the U.S., and moving 14 million in equivalent song units.

Lil Nas celebrated the massive achievement online, posting a meme of himself in Nancy Pelosi’s office using a photo taken during the Capitol siege on Wednesday. "OLD TOWN ROAD IS OFFICIALLY 14 TIMES PLATINUM! MOST PLATINUMS FOR ANY SONG EVER! LETS GOOO!" he wrote.

Cyrus also tweeted about the milestone writing, "Incredible. I’m speechless. #OTR is now 14x platinum and the most certified song in music history."

The viral song displaces “All of Me” by John Legend and “Despacito” by Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, and Justin Bieber, which are both certified 13-times Platinum.

Last month, the rap star gave Complex an update on what he's up to next.

"My album as a whole. The singles and the music videos that are going to be around them," he said. "The moments I'm going to create with each one of them. Some features that I'm working on with other artists. I'm just excited about the entire process and even releasing music again."