King Von's legacy continues with the release of his latest video, "Armed & Dangerous."

Von's estate released the video on Monday. For this track, the Chicago native welcomes listeners into his state of mind and what it takes to survive in his life.

"Red alert, armed and dangerous/I keep that Glock with me," Von raps. "And I ain't looking for no trouble, I'm just looking out for me/Because I done did shit to niggas, I ain't talking no rapper beef."

This song was accompanied by a video directed by Jerry Production. For this visual, Von and Jerry Production try to demonstrate how difficult it is for the rapper to adjust to his new life when he's constantly plagued by paranoia. The video starts off with Von walking through his new neighborhood which is a far cry from O-Block. But as he takes out the trash, the rapper can't help but notice that he's being watched by a suspicious black SUV. This sent him through a cycle of emotions causing him to realize that all of his neighbors seem to be undercover police officers.

"Armed & Dangerous" is the opening track for Von's album, Welcome To O-Block. The album was Von's last project before his untimely death.

Watch King Von's "Armed & Dangerous" video above.