In the words of the Infamous Mobb Depp, "there's a war going on outside no man is safe from."

During a recent interview with Fucious TV, King Von's uncle, Range Rover Hang, claimed that OTF and O-Block will continue to apply pressure to Quando Rondo.

"Nah, I mean he can slip through the cracks, but it’s ugly for him," Range Rover Hang said when asked if the rapper will ever be able to perform again. "Niggas got points to prove. That was a real one. They killed a real one and we ain’t never going to get nobody else like that."

Hang's comments come after several of Quando Rondo's shows have been canceled due to public safety threats. It has been rumored that those associated with Von have been buying tickets to Rondo's shows after allegedly putting a bounty on the rapper's head. Per Range Rover Hang, this outpour of anger and grief is because King Von was a beloved community figure.

"A nigga that’s taking his first $100,000 and passing it out," Hang continued. "My homie Ferrari Truth called him, ‘Why ain’t you getting no cars yet?’ [Von] said, ‘I want to make sure the niggas in the hood are straight. I want to make sure my family’s straight and I want to buy 100 bikes for the kids and buy O’Block."

Despite being part of an unfortunate situation, Quando Rondo maintains that he and the shooter, Lul Tim, were acting out of self-defense. He also released a song called "End of Story" that talks candidly about Von's death and the alleged money up to have him harmed. Range Rover Hang has responded to Quando's song and Von's death with a track of his own, "The Story Continues."



Outside of this beef, Von's legacy continues with the release of his first posthumous music video, "Wayne's Story."