Toronto rapper Hoodz9 has released a new music video for his single “Na Mean," the artist's first solo drop since making noise with his “Adore,” his track featuring Tory Lanez, last spring.

The video, produced by Ivan Albery Powell and directed by LawRaines, starts out with an iconic clip of Gucci Mane explaining the meaning of "the sauce” and getting lost in it. The visuals for the upbeat track are edited with wavy and eye-catching transitions as Hoodz9, adorned in his eponymous chain and a Fendi outfit, raps while lounging with two girls and sitting in a white Bentley.

The Eritrea-born rapper said he created this song after not wanting to explain too much of himself during media appearances. “After my interview with Tom Hickey Media, I didn’t want to explain myself too much so I kept saying, “na mean,” he said. “After so many people noticed it and commented, I made a song about it.”

Watch Hoodz9’s music video for “Na Mean” above.