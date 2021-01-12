French Montana, Jack Harlow, and Lil Durk weather the apocalypse in the video for French's new single, "Hot Boy Bling."

For this video, the trio occupies a Mad Max-esque desert community. Together, they lace the beat produced by JetsonMade while standing on rusted cars and ruined buildings.

"Hot Boy Bling" is featured on Montana's CB5, which dropped in late November. He led off the tape by keeping the feeling close to home. First, he introduced a posthumous feature from Pop Smoke "Double G." He then ventured upstate where he taped Buffalo's own and one-fourth of Griselda, Benny the Butcher, for the single "Wave Blues."

CB5 also serves as a platform for French Montana and Jim Jones to mend their relationship as he's featured on the album's first track. Along with these artists, CB5 boasts appearances from ASAP Rocky, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Max B, Currensy, and more.

Watch Lil Durk, Jack Harlow, and French Montana try to survive the end of the world in the video for "Hot Boy Bling" above.