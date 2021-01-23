Eminem’s song “Higher” has received the visual treatment.

Featuring clips from ESPN’s UFC coverage, the music video focuses on Em portraying the roles of a musician and athlete, as he shows the parallels between the two professions. With cameos from Dana White and ESPN’s Michael Eaves, the visual centers the rapper’s most crucial battle: fighting against his own demons.

“Higher” appears on Eminem’s newest album, Music to be Murdered By – Side B, which arrived on Dec. 18. 2020 and is the expanded edition of his 11th studio album Music to be Murdered By from last January. The video for “Higher” debuted on Saturday during ESPN’s UFC 257 Countdown: Poirier vs. McGregor 2, and will be re-aired on the network just before the day’s main event.

“We have always been interested in fostering the synergy between music and sports and along with ESPN we have created many great moments together,” David Nieman, VP, Sports and Gaming for Interscope Geffen A&M, said in a statement. “Working together to amplify Eminem's artistic vision in such a unique way for this highly anticipated UFC event is absolutely a high point.”

Watch the video for “Higher” at the top.