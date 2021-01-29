In a collaboration that we didn't know we needed until we heard it, the rhythmically gifted Brent Faiyaz has connected with Tyler, the Creator for the new track "Gravity."

Produced by DJ Dahi—whose impressive credits range from Drake and Vampire Weekend to Childish Gambino and Mac Miller—the beat is matched perfectly with Brent's vocals and Tyler's verse. As Brent's chorus about his lover holding him down while the challenges of fame try to pull him away from her echoes throughout "Gravity," Tyler joins to rap about how his lover can still always count on him coming back to earth despite his star power.

This is the first time that Brent Faiyaz and Tyler, the Creator have come together on a track, and also counts as the first track we've heard from Tyler this year.

Prior to this song's release, Brent was featured in the new collaboration between Calvin Klein and Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free's company pgLang. During his short film, Brent also debuted his new song "Solo." "The films prioritize optimism and creativity beyond all else, and user in a new era of inspiring, humorous and relatable advertising," a statement on the campaign notes.

Listen to Brent Faiyaz, DJ Dahi, and Tyler, the Creator's new song "Gravity" below. You can also check out Brent's 2020 project, Fuck the World, here.