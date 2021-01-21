At the top of last year, we predicted that 2020 would bring a raft of experimentation from the UK drill scene, and what followed was one of the most exciting years in British music that saw all our expectations surpassed. It wasn’t just UK drill that dominated either—a glut of British rappers and MCs came bubbling to the surface, exploring countless different strains and subsets of hip-hop, and what we now have is a music scene with variety like no other.

With live music still a far-off prospect, this new crop of rappers have unfortunately been robbed of one of their most powerful tools—and their immediate access to fans. However, this has given British artists in 2021 all the more time in the studio to work on their music and deliver ground-breaking singles, EPs and albums. 2020 gave us a hint of that, but 2021 is about to overwhelm us with chart-busting, experimental, era-defining rap from the British Isles.

Here are 21 UK rappers to watch in 2021.