After getting rescheduled from its original Jan. 31 date, the Grammys will take place this Sunday, March 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

This year’s nominations raised a few eyebrows about the credibility of the annual event (and pissed off Weeknd fans everywhere) but the show goes on. When the ceremony begins, the collective focus of the music industry will be directed squarely on the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Heading into the night, Beyoncé leads all artists with nine total nominations, followed by Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa with six each. There are always surprise winners and baffling choices, which makes it a daunting task to predict the awards each year, but the Complex Music team put our heads together and shared our picks for who we think will (and should) win each of the major awards. For the purposes of this post, we focused on the all-genre, rap, r&b, and pop categories. Dive in below and check back on Monday to see how we did.