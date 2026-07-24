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Minnesota Bans Prediction Markets
Bets

Minnesota Becomes First State to Ban Prediction Markets

From sports contracts to election odds, Minnesota’s sweeping crackdown targets prediction apps, workaround services, and a booming market.

Bernadette Giacomazzo59 days ago
Jake Paul-Backed Betr Enters the Prediction Markets World
Pop Culture

Jake Paul’s Betr Makes Bold Play to Dominate Prediction Markets

Inside Betr’s bold play to turn sports betting, casino, and prediction markets into one ‘super app’ for more than a million users.

Bernadette Giacomazzo64 days ago
Reggie Bush
Sports

Reggie Bush on Lions’ Rise and Who Could Win It All at Super Bowl LIX

The 2005 Heisman winner fills us in on the NFL coaches he’s had his eye on this season, his favorite Super Bowl traditions, and his predictions for who’s coming out on top at the Big Game.

Noah Cortez561 days ago
Patton Oswalt
Pop Culture

Patton Oswalt Reacts to Video Showing Him Predict ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Scene in ‘Parks and Recreation’ Years Ago

In a 2013 episode of Parks and Recreation, Patton Oswalt delivered a speech about Boba Fett that appears to bare a striking resemblance to the new Disney+ show.

Joe Price1666 days ago
Lamar Jackson
Sports

Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 7

We're somehow already through seven weeks of the NFL season and the action isn't slowing down anytime soon. We're back with picks for every game this week.

Zach Frydenlund1737 days ago
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Justin Herbert Chargers Dolphins 2020
Sports

Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 6

The NFL season is rolling along and the action isn't slowing down at all. As we arrive at our week 6 matchups, we have our predictions for every game this week.

Zach Frydenlund1744 days ago
Saquon Barkley Jaguars Giants 2018 1
Sports

10 Trades That Should Happen Before the NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is less than a month away and we're looking at 10 trades that absolutely should happen before the deadline. Who will get moved?

Ian Wharton1744 days ago
Josh Allen Bills Chiefs AFC Championship Game 2021
Sports

Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 5

We're already to week 5 of the NFL season and the picks aren't stopping. Check out the Complex Sports picks for every single NFL game this week.

Zach Frydenlund1751 days ago
Tom Brady Bill Belichick Patriots Jets 2017
Sports

Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 4

We're back for another week of crazy NFL action. The Complex Sports team is predicting the winners of every single week 4 NFL game going down this weekend.

Zach Frydenlund1758 days ago
Tom Brady takes the field prior to facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
Sports

Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 3

Weeks 1 and 2 are in the books and we're onto week 3 of the NFL season with full picks and predictions for every single game from the Complex Sports team.

Zach Frydenlund1765 days ago
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Patrick Mahomes Flex Chiefs Broncos 2018
Sports

Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 2

Week 1 is in the books and we're onto week 2 of the NFL season with full picks and predictions for every single game from the Complex Sports team.

Zach Frydenlund1772 days ago
Patrick Mahomes Myles Garrett Browns Chiefs AFC Playoffs 2021
Sports

Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 1

The wait is finally over. The 2021 NFL season is here and the Complex Sports team is back with our full predictions for every single game this entire season.

Zach Frydenlund1779 days ago
DaBaby at Grammys
Music

DaBaby Claps Back at Haters While Predicting Third Consecutive No. 1 Album

DaBaby took to his Instagram Stories to respond to those disrespecting him by promising his album is on the way and that it'll hit No. 1 just like his last two.

Brad Callas1841 days ago
Roddy Ricch
Music

2021 Grammys Predictions: Who Will Win and Who Should Win

The 63nd Annual Grammys Awards take place this Sunday. Here are our predictions for who we think will win and who should win in the major categories.

Jessica Mckinney1961 days ago

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