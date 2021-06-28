After going virtual like nearly every single award show last year, the 2021 BET Awards has returned to the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles where a live audience will be in attendance for the first time since the pandemic started.

The ceremony is centered around the “Year of the Black Woman” theme, which is meant to celebrate and acknowledge the “drivers of change throughout history” who get overlooked far too often. “Black women have been essential drivers of change throughout history, from the political sphere to the cultural zeitgeist,” Connie Orlando, BET executive vice president of music programming & strategy, said in a statement. “We are looking forward to spotlighting and celebrating Black women during this year’s show, recognizing them for everything they’ve accomplished and applauding them for what’s to come.”

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the 21st annual event will also be handing out hardware in a variety of categories in music, TV, film, and sports, with Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby and their seven nominations apiece leading the pack, followed by Cardi B and Drake with five each. Check out the winners below.