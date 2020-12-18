As promised, Young Thug's "Take It to Trial" has returned to streaming services.

The Gunna- and Yak Gotti-assisted track premiered via Spotify at the end of November, but was removed from the platform shortly after. Thugger's team confirmed to HotNewHipHop that the song was pulled because Spotify had posted it by mistake; however, the outlet suggested an official release was imminent.

Fast-forward to this past Tuesday, when Thug posted the record's cover art along with the Dec. 18 date. His imprint, Young Stoner Life Records, also shared the release date on its Instagram along with some visuals.

"Take It to Trial" marks the first single of YSL's forthcoming compilation album Slime Language 2. Thugger teased the project in an Instagram story back in October, hinting at a Black Friday (Nov. 27) release date. Obviously that never happened, but he recently reassured fans the album was on the way.

"I'm doing the Slime Language 2 album. I'm putting that shit out, then I'm putting out my album, Punk," he said during an appearance on T.I's ExpediTIously podcast. "I might put out two albums though, because I want to start anew. You know, sometimes the relationship will get out. I just wanna start a new relationship with my label. Let's start a new one."

While we wait for more details about the compilation album, you can stream the Wheezy-produced "Take It to Trial" on Apple Music and via Apple Music below.