Taylor Swift is spreading comfort and joy during this particularly difficult year.

According to TMZ, the singer-songwriter has made a hefty donation to two mothers who are struggling due to the global health crisis. The recipients, Nashville resident Nikki Cornwell and Michigan resident Shelbie Selewski, each received $13,000 from Swift, who heard about their struggles in a recent Washington Post article. The story highlighted the financial hardships many Americans are facing amid the coronavirus pandemic, as government-imposed lockdowns have left millions of people unemployed and in precarious positions.

The $13,000 were reportedly made to the moms' respective GoFundMe campaigns. Cornwell describes herself as a single mother who is on the verge of losing her and her children's home, as she is about $5,000 behind in rent. Selewski said she, too, is behind on her bills due to her job loss back in May. She went on say she and her fiancé have been trying to find employment, but it's proven difficult as she cares for her baby daughter "who was born with a collapsed lung right before Covid (Dec) and was hospitalized for two months." Selewski said she also has a 7-year-old daughter who attends class remotely, which makes their situation more difficult.

Swift included a message with each of her donations:

"I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story," she wrote to Cornwell. "I'm so sorry for everything you've had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another."

"I'm sending you this gift after reading about you in the Washington Post." the note to Selewski read. "No one should have to feel the kind of stress that's been put on you. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season."

As of Tuesday night, Cornwell and Selewski's GoFundMe campaigns have raised more than $22,000 and $20,000 respectively.