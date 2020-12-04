Roc Marciano has released the video for his Mt. Marci album cut, “Garbage Pal Kids.”

Creative directed by Josué Thomas and shot by Taylor Lang, the video ties in directly to the project’s cover art. The visual overlays different shots of art being created, of the rapper, and imagery from Mt. Marci. The song isn’t available on streaming but is available when you purchase the album directly from his website.

The “Garbage Pal Kids” video follows the release of Marciano’s “Downtown 81” visual from late November. Complex named Mt. Marci as No. 32 in the best 50 albums of 2020 list.

Watch the video for “Garbage Pal Kids” up top via YouTube.