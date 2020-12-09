Odell Beckham Jr. recently revealed that his friend Drake would be releasing his new album in January, but now the rapper is shooting down those claims.

"Lover Boy dropping 2021," OBJ said in an interview that has circulated social media this week. "Drizzy, I got you, man. Dropping January 1, 2021. When the ball drop, the album drop."

DJ Akademiks, who has reportedly been in contact with Drizzy recently, reported on Twitter that Jan. 1 is not the release date for the highly anticipated Certified Lover Boy. "He'll announce the correct date when the time comes," Ak added.

Akademiks later clarified that at one point the plan was to release the album as soon as 2021 hits. "According to Drake, January 1st 2021 WAS gonna be the date for the release of Certified Lover Boy before he got injured... so OBJ probably thought it was still the date," he tweeted, "It's not tho."

The album is, however, expected to arrive sometime next month. Anyone hoping for the full record on the first day of 2021 will be disappointed, but it perhaps wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to expect something from him very soon. So far Drake has released the single "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk, and he's expected to drop new merch with Nike this month.