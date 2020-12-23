Quavo may be a Glacier Boy but this Christmas he played Santa for his significant other.

On Tuesday, Quavo surprised his girlfriend Saweetie with a brand new Bentley. Saweetie found out about her luxury whip through a spur of the moment Instagram Live session. The rapper was so excited that the only thing she could do was let out a scream.

The drop-top Bentley has a cool, light blue finish. Quavo also personalized the car for Saweetie by embroidering her "Icy" moniker in the seats' headrests next to the emblem.

Although she couldn't find the words to thank him initially, Saweetie took it upon herself to publicly thank Quavo in a series of ensuing tweets.

"Quavious Marshall the fuckin GOAT !!! I love you baby !!!!!!!!" she wrote before tweeting out a not-so-subtle metaphor about how she was going to thank Quavo privately for his generous gesture.