Toulouse-based musician and producer Jean Dasso, aka Yeahman, first emerged with his curious, delicate creations in 2017 with the Transborda EP. The unassuming five-tracker set out a vision of instrumental folk melodies licked with electronic flourishes and the unmistakeable influence of Latin America.

Three years later and Yeahman is ready to close out the year with his new single, "Sakoneta". This time round the Latin influences have taken a bit of back seat and in their place a 4x4 dynamism that would almost be suited to a club setting. Thankfully, for those who enjoyed his debut, "Sakoneta" is still a soothing and laid back number thanks to the liberal use of sweeping string sections and tender guitar playing.

Take it in below before it's official release on December 11.