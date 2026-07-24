WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns talks Supersized Smackdown, his upcoming match with Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel, CM Punk, AEW, and more.Mike DeStefano
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Paul Heyman talks Roman Reigns being the greatest of all time, the upcoming Go Back episode of SmackDown, the future of pro wrestling, and more.Mike DeStefano
From Ice Cube to Lil' Kim to Method Man, here's a collection of some of the best rap songs that perfectly match a wrestler's gimmicks.Elton Jones
Wendy Williams recently claimed that she had a one-night stand with Method Man, reigniting tensions involving his wife Tamika Smith that go back decades.Jessica Mckinney