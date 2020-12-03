For the past two years, Camden-born star Dappy has been busy giving out features to everyone from Lotto Boyzz and Sneakbo to Poundz and Russ Millions, but today he returns with his first solo drop in a while with "Intro", a song produced by Rxwntree and Mr. Mikas.

Shooting to fame in the early 2000s as the frontman of N-Dubz, the celebrated rapper-singer has since created a lane for himself as one of the UK's most musically-minded artists, with platinum records to show for it. It's also fair to say that Dappy has lived the ultimate rockstar lifestyle, but he's never forgotten where comes from as shown in his new short film for "Intro". In the clip, we see a young Dappy go through life on the blocks in Camden—before and after the fame—and also how certain friendships pan out, pieced together by heartfelt rhymes and a catchy melody.

Speaking with Complex over email, Dappy said: "This is a brief look into the beginning. Every story has a beginning, middle and an end. The beginning of the story is just as important, if not more than, its end. It's just as important for me to not forget where I came from and still be able to share my stories. This track is the 'Intro' to my 2021 mixtape, a body of work that will give you an insight into the things that have shaped me. Right now, nothing is exciting me more than the thought of my 2021 tour and being able to share this project with the fans."

Intro to my tape out on all platforms very shortly 😈🍿🎥 #TheIntro pic.twitter.com/ExTVTKWr6F — Dappy (@TheDappy) November 30, 2020

Take in the Labi-directed short film for "Intro" above. Dappy's as-yet-untitled new mixtape is expected in 2021, and you can also catch him live on tour in May of next year (tickets here).