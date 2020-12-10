Pete Rock is the latest celebrity to get crucified for his opinion on the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Where is the vaccine for A.I.D.S./HIV? Where is the vaccine for cancer? Diabetes?? smh,” he tweeted on Thursday.

In a follow-up tweet, the 50-year-old wrote, “Vaccine shit is real stupid. How you giving vaccine to people who arent sick???”

Twitter trolled the hell out of Rock, as to be expected.

It appears that Rock doesn’t understand vaccines help prevent disease. The World Health Organization’s site provides handy information on what vaccines and immunizations do. “Vaccines reduce risks of getting a disease by working with your body’s natural defenses to build protection. When you get a vaccine, your immune system responds. ... Vaccines are also critical to the prevention and control of infectious-disease outbreaks.”

Pfizer and Moderna are gearing up to roll out their vaccines as long as the FDA approves them for emergency use. If so, doses of the treatment will be distributed in the coming days, with health care workers and nursing homes receiving them first.