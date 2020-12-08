After analyzing the first COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and German partner BioNTech, the FDA has deemed that it has “met the prescribed success criteria” in a clinical study.

The Wall Street Journal reports that this indicates the vaccine will be green-lit soon, as the treatment is also consistent with the agency’s emergency use authorization recommendations.

The FDA’s study of the vaccine emphasized its “known benefits,” such as, “reduction in the risk of confirmed COVID-19 occurring at least seven days after Dose 2.” The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses about three weeks apart for full efficacy.

The agency also said the company’s vaccine helped decrease the risk of becoming infected between the two doses, writing that another benefit was “reduction in the risk of confirmed severe COVID-19 any time after Dose 1.” This was an important observation since those critical of the vaccine trials were worried that the vaccine would only prevent mild to moderate cases of the virus.

“As such, FDA has determined that the Sponsor has provided adequate information to ensure the vaccine’s quality and consistency for authorization of the product under an EUA,” the agency wrote on its website.

It's anticipated that the FDA will determine whether to approve Pfizer’s vaccine in mere days. The FDA is set to meet with its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, a group of outside medical experts, on Thursday to reevaluate Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use. If the meeting goes well and the advisory committee endorses the vaccine, then the FDA could announce authorization very soon.

Pfizer presented its COVID vaccine data to the FDA on Nov. 20 for review. In its analysis, the company said that it found its treatment to be 95 percent accurate in preventing the virus. The vaccine will be distributed within 24 hours of authorization, with the first doses given to health care workers and nursing homes.

In fact, the first person in the world to receive a clinically approved vaccine was a 90-year-old British woman. Britain has already approved Pfizer’s treatment.

“It means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year,” the woman, Margaret Keenan told NBC News. “My advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it. If I can do it, so can you.”