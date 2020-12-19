Mulatto is doing her part to encourage voter turnout in Georgia.

On Friday, the Atlanta rapper pulled up to a polling site in DeKalb County where she treated voters to an impromptu performance of "He Say She Say." The surprise concert took place as residents hit the polls to cast their early ballots for the Georgia Senate runoff elections.

The election, which officially takes place Jan. 5, pits Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively. The race is considered critical, as the elections will determine the balance of power in the Senate, as the GOP currently holds a 50-48 majority in the upper chamber. If the Democrats manage to pull out victories, both major parties would be represented, and any potential ties would be broken by Democratic Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Mulatto spoke to TMZ about her decision to encourage voter participation and why she believes this particular election is so important.

"Being young, I feel like I have a heavy impact on the youth. They look for me to lead the way at times like this," she said. "Whatever I do, they're gonna do. So if I'm out here, you know, using my little platform to encourage people to vote, they're gonna do it. Period."

She continued: "I think people were so consumed in the presidential election, and they kind of forget about other important elections. So I think it's important to bring awareness to all elections ... It's important. Get out here. I'm out here, so you need to be out here."

You can hear her Mulatto's full comments above.