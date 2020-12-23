On Wednesday, Meek Mill and his Dreamchasers label delivered toys, clothes, and new Xbox consoles to 35 Philadelphia families impacted by the criminal justice system.

In partnership with the REFORM Alliance, Puma, GoPuff, and DocuVault, Meek helped arrange the deliveries, which saw underprivileged receive everything from MacBook Air laptops or iPads, to baby clothes and Xbox Series X consoles.

"It's been a tough year for all of us, but through all the ups and downs, I'll always do my part to support and give back to the Philly community that raised me," said Meek. "I remember not having much growing up, so it's important to use my platform to give back, especially to the families trying to provide for their kids while also dealing with the criminal justice system." Among the recipients was Anthony Morse, who fosters five kids as well as raising his own children.

Conducted with social distancing protocols, Meek personally FaceTimed some of the families to hear their stories as the deliveres were conducted. He also announced that he has donated $30,000 to the Philadelphia chapter of volunteer organization Twelve Days of Christmas, which aims to help families make it through the holiday season. His contribution will gotowards 30 families across North Philadelphia, include those who went to his old school, James G. Blaine Elementary School.

This isn't the first time Meek Mill has given back to the community in his home town. Last year, Meek held a holiday toy drive for over 3,500 kids in Philadelphia, and he gave away more than $100K worth of toys the year before that.