With Christmas just days away, Lizzo decided to gift her mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson with a new car, filming her priceless reaction to the gift.

"Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas," Lizzo wrote on Instagram alongside the heartwarming video. "I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.. I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all."

Her mother is guided to the new Audi in the video with her eyes closed, before she's told she can open them with Lizzo proclaiming, "Got you an Audi, girl!"

Instantly overwhelmed by the gesture, she walked towards the car and suggested she never thought she'd get a gift like this. "You see these things on television and you never expect them to happen to you," she said.

Lizzo, who had a huge 2019 with a No. 1 single and album, hasn't been particuarly active this year from a music perspective, promoting her 2019 effort Cuz I Love You before calling a premmature end to the album's accompanying tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She did, however, show up for a hilarious cameo in The Eric Andre Show, taking over Eric's Bird Up! segment and interviewing strangers on the street.